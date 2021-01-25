Watch Now: One dead in 2-car crash on U.S. Hwy. 70

At least one person died following a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 70 SE in Hickory on Monday, according to reports from the scene of the crash.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hickory Police would not confirm the fatality as of Monday afternoon.

“All I can confirm is that there was a two-vehicle accident near 69 Hwy. 70 SE,” Chrystal Dieter, victim and community services coordinator for the police department said in an email. “At least one person was transported by EMS.”

The accident involved two gray vehicles including one SUV and a KIA.

The accident occurred near the entrance to the Everett Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac car dealership.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.