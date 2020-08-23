Watch now: Oil company, ministry honor fallen heroes on tanker truck

The tanker made a visit to Sandy Ridge on Aug. 13, and was escorted by the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

The arrival of the tanker with Eckard's photo adorning it was a surprise for his mother, Eunice. “I was in a state of shock. It’s beautiful,” she said.

Eunice said she was thankful for everything Beasley has done to bring recognition to Chris’s legacy, and for Bumgarner Oil. “I love them,” she said of Bumgarner Oil. “There is no way we can thank them enough.”

“After I learned about what kind of person Chris was, I knew we needed to honor him,” Bumgarner said. “(Eunice) was awfully thankful for that.”

Bumgarner hopes to recognize other fallen service members on the tanker in years to come. “We want to pick one fallen hero a year and highlight them on the truck,” he said. “And we may wrap other trucks in the future as well.”

Beasley said the ministry strives to honor North Carolina service members who made the ultimate sacrifice, beginning with the Iraq War. “We regularly send cards to family members of fallen heroes to let them know that their heroes are not forgotten,” Beasley explained.