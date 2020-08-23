Watch now: Oil company, ministry honor fallen heroes on tanker truck

Bumgarner Oil Company recently custom-wrapped one of their tankers. It now features a Hickory man who served in the U.S. military and the Fallen Heroes ministry at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church.
“This is the first tanker in North Carolina that we know of that honors fallen heroes,” said Mike Beasley, member of Sandy Ridge Baptist Church and Fallen Heroes organizer. “Bumgarner Oil covered the cost of the wrap. This is a great thing they’ve done — and without God, none of this would be possible.”
Featured on the tanker is a photo of Marine Gunnery Sgt. Chris Eckard, a Hickory native who was killed in an explosion in Afghanistan in Feb. 2010 during his fifth deployment.
The tanker will be used by Bumgarner Oil, and will travel across western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina for 24 hours, five days a week. “It’s a 48-foot rolling billboard,” Zach Bumgarner, general manager, said.
Bumgarner, also a member of Sandy Ridge Baptist, has helped with the Fallen Heroes ministry. He came up with the idea to custom-wrap a tanker to recognize the ministry and to honor a fallen service member. The project cost approximately $5,500.
“The cost doesn’t matter to us,” Bumgarner said. “We just want to honor the fallen heroes and their memory; we don’t want them to be forgotten.”
The tanker made a visit to Sandy Ridge on Aug. 13, and was escorted by the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.
The arrival of the tanker with Eckard's photo adorning it was a surprise for his mother, Eunice. “I was in a state of shock. It’s beautiful,” she said.
Eunice said she was thankful for everything Beasley has done to bring recognition to Chris’s legacy, and for Bumgarner Oil. “I love them,” she said of Bumgarner Oil. “There is no way we can thank them enough.”
“After I learned about what kind of person Chris was, I knew we needed to honor him,” Bumgarner said. “(Eunice) was awfully thankful for that.”
Bumgarner hopes to recognize other fallen service members on the tanker in years to come. “We want to pick one fallen hero a year and highlight them on the truck,” he said. “And we may wrap other trucks in the future as well.”
Beasley said the ministry strives to honor North Carolina service members who made the ultimate sacrifice, beginning with the Iraq War. “We regularly send cards to family members of fallen heroes to let them know that their heroes are not forgotten,” Beasley explained.
“I enjoyed getting the cards,” Eunice said. “After about a year, I started helping send cards and talk to families, too. It helped me talk about Chris and share, and that helped me more than anything.”
Beasley hopes that the Bumgarner Oil tanker will draw attention to fallen service members and the ministry. “We are praying that people will call the number on the tanker for more information on our ministry,” he said.
The ministry began in 2010 — the same year of Chris’s death. “I remember being at Chris’s funeral, and someone asked, ‘What’s the government going to do to make sure he’s not forgotten?’”
Beasley’s reply was simple. “It’s up to us,” he said. “This ministry is all about letting people know that someone still cares about the sacrifice they made.”
To learn more about Sandy Ridge’s Fallen Heroes ministry, visit www.srbconline.net/fallen-heroes.
Emily Willis is a general assignment reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
