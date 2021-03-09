 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Motorcyclist crashes to avoid cow in the road in Alexander County
0 comments
breaking top story
ALEXANDER COUNTY

Watch Now: Motorcyclist crashes to avoid cow in the road in Alexander County

{{featured_button_text}}

A motorcyclist crashed his bike to avoid a cow in the highway in Alexander County Tuesday afternoon.

The motorcycle rider suffered minor injuries.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bethlehem Fire Chief Ashley Starnes provided details on how the crash unfolded.

A vehicle had swerved to avoid a cow that was on Rink Dam Road, Starnes said. The vehicle missed the cow. A motorcyclist traveling in the opposite direction came around a bend in the road and swerved to avoid both the vehicle and the cow.

When the motorcyclist swerved, the bike fell over, Starnes said.

The cow came from a nearby farm. The owner had retrieved it before 1 p.m. The N.C. State Highway Patrol is investigating. Bethlehem firefighters and Alexander County EMS workers also responded to the wreck.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits hardware store to promote PPP loans

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert