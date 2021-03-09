Watch Now: Motorcyclist crashes to avoid cow in the road in Alexander County

A motorcyclist crashed his bike to avoid a cow in the highway in Alexander County Tuesday afternoon.

The motorcycle rider suffered minor injuries.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bethlehem Fire Chief Ashley Starnes provided details on how the crash unfolded.

A vehicle had swerved to avoid a cow that was on Rink Dam Road, Starnes said. The vehicle missed the cow. A motorcyclist traveling in the opposite direction came around a bend in the road and swerved to avoid both the vehicle and the cow.

When the motorcyclist swerved, the bike fell over, Starnes said.

The cow came from a nearby farm. The owner had retrieved it before 1 p.m. The N.C. State Highway Patrol is investigating. Bethlehem firefighters and Alexander County EMS workers also responded to the wreck.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.