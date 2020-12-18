Watch now: Millersville Road to reopen Friday, about a month after flooding damaged road

Millersville Road near the intersection with N.C. 16 and Nester Road is expected to open this afternoon.
The reopening of the road is set to occur a little more than a month since torrential rain brought severe flooding that caused extensive damage and took the lives of six people in Alexander County, including a 1-year-old boy.
The N.C. Department of Transportation’s most recent estimate puts the cost for repairs or replacements at $5.7 million.
Progress is underway to reopen the other roads still closed in the county.
Contracts for pipe replacements have been awarded for 7858 Cheatham Ford Road, 958 Sulphur Springs Road and Hopewell Church Road at Mill Creek.
Repairs or replacements on the Cheatham Ford Road bridge and sections of Berea Church Quincy Road and Sloan Road have bids open and will be contracted following reviews this week.
Pre-bid meetings for work on Rocky Springs Road and Macedonia Church Road were set for Thursday.
The timeframe for work on Old Wilkesboro Road, Lackey Mountain Road, Smith Grove Church Road and Jud Smith Road was less clear.
Disaster Assistance
Gov. Roy Cooper signed a disaster declaration covering Alexander, Catawba, Caldwell, Wilkes and Iredell counties earlier this week.
The declaration allows residents in those counties to receive state assistance by calling 919-825-2378, according to a release from Cooper’s office.
The state assistance can help those not eligible for Small Business Administration loans or whose needs are not completely met by the SBA assistance.
The SBA is currently offering low-interest loans to business owners, nonprofits, homeowners and renters who had losses and damage from the Nov. 12 storm.
Loan applications can be found by visiting https://DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov. The governor’s office encourages people to apply for both the SBA and state assistance.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.