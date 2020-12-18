Watch now: Millersville Road to reopen Friday, about a month after flooding damaged road

Millersville Road near the intersection with N.C. 16 and Nester Road is expected to open this afternoon.

The reopening of the road is set to occur a little more than a month since torrential rain brought severe flooding that caused extensive damage and took the lives of six people in Alexander County, including a 1-year-old boy.

The N.C. Department of Transportation’s most recent estimate puts the cost for repairs or replacements at $5.7 million.

Progress is underway to reopen the other roads still closed in the county.

Contracts for pipe replacements have been awarded for 7858 Cheatham Ford Road, 958 Sulphur Springs Road and Hopewell Church Road at Mill Creek.

Repairs or replacements on the Cheatham Ford Road bridge and sections of Berea Church Quincy Road and Sloan Road have bids open and will be contracted following reviews this week.

Pre-bid meetings for work on Rocky Springs Road and Macedonia Church Road were set for Thursday.

The timeframe for work on Old Wilkesboro Road, Lackey Mountain Road, Smith Grove Church Road and Jud Smith Road was less clear.

Disaster Assistance