Watch Now: Man seriously injured in wreck on Interstate 40 Friday morning in Catawba County
A man was seriously injured in a wreck involving a box truck on Interstate 40 near exit 138 Friday morning.

Around 7:50 a.m., a 2019 box-truck van was traveling west on I-40 in the right lane. The van sideswiped a 2012 Ford pickup in the left lane, struck the median guardrail, and then left the highway and crashed into a wooded area to the right, according to a news release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the van, Brian Weaver, 49, of Statesville, had serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by EMS to Atrium Health Lincoln in Lincolnton. Catawba Fire Chief Donald Robinson said it took 30 minutes to free Weaver from the vehicle.

Weaver was charged with failing to maintain lane control and a seatbelt violation.

The driver of the pickup, Bret Williamson, 50, of Statesville, was not injured.

