Watch Now: LR football players take part in fitness, driving demonstrations with Hickory police

LR Football and HPD

Lenoir-Rhyne University football player Shayle Gash does pushups as Hickory Police Capt. Jeff Young looks on at the Badges and Bears event at the Catawba Valley Community College Public Safety Training Center on Friday.

Some Lenoir-Rhyne University football players got a taste of life in law enforcement as part of a special event held by the Hickory Police Department last week.

Chief Thurman Whisnant said the purpose of the event, which he called Badges and Bears, was to expose players to life in law enforcement.

“We want to show these young men what it’s really like to be in the shoes of a police officer,” Whisnant said. He added, “Hopefully we’ll learn some things. too. Just really the interaction is what we’re here for, to get to know one another and learn.”

The day’s activities included a stop at the Catawba Valley Community College Public Safety Training Center on Friday afternoon, where the players took part in the police fitness test and practiced driving maneuvers.

Players did pushups, crawled under an obstacle, rolled a 100-pound bag and carried a 175-pound dummy.

“They work out harder than football players, I can give you that,” running back Dwayne McGee said. “It was very, very intense. It was timed so we had a little competition going on, the offense versus the defense.”

Even with the rigorous physical regimen, the mood was light. Players joked with each other and with officers, including in one instance where one of the players ran down several cones while taking part in a driving exercise.

