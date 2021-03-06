Watch now: Locals remember lives lost to addiction, overdose

Black Balloon Day was recognized in Hickory on Saturday at the Safe Harbor’s Resource Warehouse and during a virtual event.

Black Balloon Day is an annual event held nationwide to remember lives lost to an overdose. Leanne Greer, peer support specialist with The Cognitive Connection, organized the Hickory event.

“Addiction is something that impacts entire families and communities — it’s not just one person,” Greer said. She recently celebrated six years of sobriety.

Greer first started organizing Black Balloon Day events in Charlotte in 2018. “This isn’t just about remembering those who lost their lives to an overdose,” she explained. “It’s about everyone who has been impacted — our families, allies and communities.”

Some of Greer’s clients from Recovery Court attended Saturday’s event to remember people they have lost to addiction and overdose. North Carolina Recovery Courts are designed to assist chemically dependent offenders with their court-ordered treatment plans, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.