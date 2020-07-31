Watch now: Isaias was upgraded to a hurricane. What does that mean for the Catawba Valley?

Tropical Storm Isaias was upgraded to a hurricane early Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service website.

“Isaias formed a little bit ahead of time, but it should be a fast-moving system,” said Scotty Powell, Carolina Weather Group meteorologist.

Hurricane Isaias is on track to make it’s way over the Bahamas on Friday, and pass the Florida coast on Saturday. Powell said most of the models agree on Isaias’ short-term track, but the long-term track — which could impact the Carolina coast — is still up in the air.

“It’s not looking like Isaias will break down enough to keep away from the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts,” Powell said. “We may not see landfall on the coast, but it is a possibility along with rain and wind gusts.” The good news, Powell added, is that Hurricane Isaias is moving so fast that it shouldn’t cause flooding at the Carolina coasts.

As far as the Catawba Valley goes, Powell said the area won’t see any direct impacts from Hurricane Isaias. “We should see cloud coverage begin on Monday,” he said. “The hurricane may aid in the process of rain development, but any rain we see won’t be directly from Isaias.”