Watch now: Insurance commissioner sees thermal imaging camera in use; Hickory achieves highest possible fire insurance rating

Hickory is home to the 16th department in the state to achieve the top insurance rating for fire departments, N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said Tuesday afternoon.

Causey, who also serves as state fire marshal, confirmed the department’s new Class 1 rating hours before he was set to officially make the announcement at the Hickory City Council meeting.

The insurance ratings are given on a one through 10 scale. Class 1 is the highest classification given to departments offering exemplary service while Class 10 is reserved for departments that do not meet minimum standards.

The ratings are given based on extensive inspections that judge factors such as response times, Causey said.

Chief State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor said Hickory was split between two different ratings.

Some parts of the city’s fire districts were Class 2 while more rural areas that do not have hydrant access within 1,000 feet were Class 9.

Taylor and Causey said the upgrade of some areas from the low Class 9 rating to the highest rating was huge.