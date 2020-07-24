WATCH NOW: 'I just broke down in tears;' nonprofit builds ramp just in time

Virginia Lineberger had sciatic nerve pain in her back for at least a year. In February, it came to a head. She got in her car to go to work at Delco Nonwovens in Conover, and couldn’t get out.
At the hospital, after being helped from her car, her doctor gave her the news: she would need back surgery to recover.
After months, the surgery was scheduled for July 29, but the day was fast approaching and Lineberger still worried about walking up steps to get in and out of her home in Conover.
She called Carolina Cross Connection, a nonprofit that helps with home repairs and building ramps for those with the need.
One month later, as the surgery grew near, the call came that she would get a ramp. On Thursday, a team of volunteers showed up to build her a 40-foot ramp.
“I just broke down in tears,” Lineberger said. “I thought I had a prank phone call. But they came and did the measurements.”
The team of volunteers, with camp director Brittany Ingold, plans to work through Monday to complete the ramp, replacing Lineberger’s stairs with easier access for her post-surgery days.
The team has completed six projects at houses across western North Carolina this summer. It was by chance that they called Lineberger when they did, Ingold said.
“It was perfect timing,” she said. “We have a lot of different people (on the list) and really it’s chance -- we just pick and call the next person when we finish a project. In my opinion, it was a super God thing that we ended up calling her.”
Lineberger said the ramp will make walking in and out of her house less strenuous on her back, which will be especially helpful during her three months or more of recovery and therapy.
“Just them coming here and doing this has eased what I’m about to go through,” she said. “It’s going to be easy to walk and not worry about anything.”
Lineberger said the project has affirmed her faith in God.
“I’m thankful and I’m thankful for God,” she said. “It’s uplifting.”
Ingold said that knowing the impact the project will have on Lineberger has made the work even more meaningful. In her fourth summer with Carolina Cross Connection, Ingold still appreciates what she can learn from those they help and the impact she can have on a community, she said.
“It shows you don't have to go overseas to do mission work,” she said.
“Just them coming here and doing this has eased what I’m about to go through. It’s going to be easy to walk and not worry about anything.”
Ramp recipient Virginia Lineberger
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.