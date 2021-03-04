Watch Now: House damaged by fire; officials say blaze being investigated

A fire that damaged a home Thursday morning on Fifth Avenue SW in Hickory is being investigated as a suspicious fire.
Hickory firefighters responded to the blaze around 7:30 Thursday morning.
Fire Education Specialist Terri Byers confirmed that the blaze is considered suspicious.
She said it appears the fire started in the home's crawlspace.
The house was vacant at the time of the fire.
Kristen Hart
