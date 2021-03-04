 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: House damaged by fire; officials say blaze being investigated
0 comments
breaking featured

Watch Now: House damaged by fire; officials say blaze being investigated

{{featured_button_text}}
fire on 5th avenue.jpg

A fire damaged a home Thursday morning on Fifth Avenue SW in Hickory.

 Robert Reed

A fire that damaged a home Thursday morning on Fifth Avenue SW in Hickory is being investigated as a suspicious fire.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hickory firefighters responded to the blaze around 7:30 Thursday morning.

Fire Education Specialist Terri Byers confirmed that the blaze is considered suspicious.

She said it appears the fire started in the home's crawlspace.

The house was vacant at the time of the fire.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mesmerizing drone footage captures beautiful Canadian mountainside

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert