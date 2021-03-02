 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Home on Lake Norman destroyed by fire
Watch Now: Home on Lake Norman destroyed by fire

A home on Lake Norman caught fire Monday night.

 Photo by Jerry Ayers

A home on Summit Ridge Drive in Sherrills Ford was destroyed by a fire Monday night.

The property is located on Lake Norman.

Jerry Ayers lives 100 yards away from the property on the opposite side of the cove. He said his wife first noticed the fire before 10 p.m. Monday and called 911.

Ayers said the fire had consumed much of the home when they noticed it. “It was a spectacular fire,” he said. “It was terrifying.”

There is no word yet on whether anyone was home at the time of the fire, but Ayers said he last heard the property was vacant.

This is the second house in the last five years to catch fire in that community, Ayers said. The other one was struck by lightning, but Ayers said he believed that home saw far less damage.

