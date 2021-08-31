Watch Now: Hickory Tavern remembers 13 fallen U.S. troops by reserving a table for them

Thirteen beer glasses were placed at a reserved table at Hickory Tavern on Sunday, but no one sat at the table. The glasses were filled to remember the U.S. troops who died in an attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

Hickory Tavern manager Rebecca Trumbauer said she saw other restaurants honoring the slain military and she wanted to do her part to remember those killed at Kabul. “They were doing their jobs, and they were all very young doing a service for their country trying to help people get out of a bad situation. I think we need to recognize people that do stuff like that,” she said.

She noted the youth of each of the service members, saying some weren’t legally old enough to drink. “It’s crazy people go into the service that young and want to do stuff like that and help other people. They’re in a foreign country and the majority of those people have a servant’s heart," she said.

Trumbauer said many of the Tavern's customers are veterans or family of veterans and active duty military. “We had one veteran who came over here and he was over here for 10 minutes and starting crying," she said. “It’s nice to know that people appreciated the memory of those people."