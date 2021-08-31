 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Hickory Tavern remembers 13 fallen U.S. troops by reserving a table for them
0 Comments
alert featured
A TRIBUTE TO SERVICE MEMBERS SLAIN AT KABUL

Watch Now: Hickory Tavern remembers 13 fallen U.S. troops by reserving a table for them

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thirteen beer glasses were placed at a reserved table at Hickory Tavern on Sunday, but no one sat at the table. The glasses were filled to remember the U.S. troops who died in an attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

Hickory Tavern manager Rebecca Trumbauer said she saw other restaurants honoring the slain military and she wanted to do her part to remember those killed at Kabul. “They were doing their jobs, and they were all very young doing a service for their country trying to help people get out of a bad situation. I think we need to recognize people that do stuff like that,” she said.

Rebecca Trumbauer manager at Hickory Tavern places the finishing touches on a reserved table for the 13 fallen service members who lost their lives in Kabul during the mass exit this week.

She noted the youth of each of the service members, saying some weren’t legally old enough to drink. “It’s crazy people go into the service that young and want to do stuff like that and help other people. They’re in a foreign country and the majority of those people have a servant’s heart," she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Trumbauer said many of the Tavern's customers are veterans or family of veterans and active duty military. “We had one veteran who came over here and he was over here for 10 minutes and starting crying," she said. “It’s nice to know that people appreciated the memory of those people."

The staff at Hickory Tavern felt the impact of the loss. “We have a younger staff,” Trumbauer said. “So to see people that are younger than you serve, it hits close to home for some of these people.”

Trumbauer had the table set again on Tuesday for the U.S. service members and said the table would remain reserved for them for the day.

Eleven of the 13 Americans killed were Marines. One was a Navy sailor and one an Army soldier. The suicide bombing also claimed the lives of more than 160 Afghans.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

The 13 fallen U.S. troops

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Lee Espinoza, 20, of Laredo, Texas

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20, of Bondurant, Wyoming

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California

Navy Hospital Corpsman Maxton Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

People scramble for safety as Caldor fire gets closer

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert