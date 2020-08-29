Watch Now: Hickory police chief, community members show appreciation for one another

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Hickory pastor and his wife held an event to honor the Hickory Police Department on the lawn at the SALT Block Friday morning.

Glenn Pinckney, pastor of Dayspring Church, said he and his wife Brenda organized the event because they wanted to recognize Hickory police officers for their integrity.

He said “the main message is that we need to stand up for people that are doing good.”

“We don’t say ‘Thank you’ enough, ” Pinckney said.

The event drew a group of around 20 people.

Mayor Hank Guess, state Rep. Jay Adams, state Sen. Dean Proctor and the Rev. David Roberts II of Morning Star First Baptist Church made remarks praising the city’s officers.

Pinckney presented Chief Thurman Whisnant with three gifts: a wrapped box containing roughly 300 notes of appreciation from the community, an engraved trophy and an American flag in a case.

Whisnant expressed gratitude to the community, saying the relationships officers have built with members of the community are critical to the department’s work.