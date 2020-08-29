Watch Now: Hickory police chief, community members show appreciation for one another

A Hickory pastor and his wife held an event to honor the Hickory Police Department on the lawn at the SALT Block Friday morning.
Glenn Pinckney, pastor of Dayspring Church, said he and his wife Brenda organized the event because they wanted to recognize Hickory police officers for their integrity.
He said “the main message is that we need to stand up for people that are doing good.”
“We don’t say ‘Thank you’ enough, ” Pinckney said.
The event drew a group of around 20 people.
Mayor Hank Guess, state Rep. Jay Adams, state Sen. Dean Proctor and the Rev. David Roberts II of Morning Star First Baptist Church made remarks praising the city’s officers.
Pinckney presented Chief Thurman Whisnant with three gifts: a wrapped box containing roughly 300 notes of appreciation from the community, an engraved trophy and an American flag in a case.
Whisnant expressed gratitude to the community, saying the relationships officers have built with members of the community are critical to the department’s work.
“I heard somebody today say, ‘We have your backs,’” Whisnant said. “We feel the same way. We have your back, and we’re honored to do it.”
Speaking after the event, Whisnant said the last few months of national unrest over law enforcement and racial justice show the importance of law enforcement developing relationships in communities.
Whisnant added that he knew most of the people who organized the protest in Hickory earlier this year.
“Right now … I believe people need the police now more than ever,” Whisnant said. “They just need us to police in the right way and do it in the right way and work in a partnership with our community.’
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.