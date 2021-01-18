Watch Now: Hickory NAACP holds virtual celebration of MLK Day

The Hickory NAACP carried on its tradition of celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day even thought the pandemic prompted some changes.

The 2021 program was recorded on Friday at Morning Star First Baptist Church.

The video was originally set to go live at 11 a.m. Monday but the organization encountered some technical difficulties.

The link will be posted on the Facebook pages of Morning Star First Baptist Church, the Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance and the Hickory NAACP, the Rev. David Roberts II said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The commemoration included the playing of music such as “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come” as well as excerpts from a speech by King.

Three Hickory students gave speeches.

Two of those students — Triston Fuller, 7, of Southwest Elementary and Elizabeth Vicente, 13, of Grandview Middle — reflected on the theme of hope.

Fuller said he, like King, hoped to see improvements in the world.

“My hope is that the world will get better,” Fuller said. “I pray to God and ask him to make the world better.”