Watch now: Hickory Music Factory awards scholarships

Thanks to generous donations, the Hickory Music Factory recently awarded 20 students with music lesson scholarships.
“Back in January, we asked our teachers and board members to nominate students going above and beyond in regards to music,” said Tony Eltora, executive director of Hickory Music Factory. “We were able to award 20 students with a scholarship for a month’s worth of free lessons.”
Hickory Music Factory is a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide students in the local community with access to instruments and music lessons.
Student Chandan Nivens was excited when he heard the news. “I’ve put a lot of hard work into playing the drums, and now I can continue playing,” he said.
Chandan, a 9-year-old Longview Elementary student, has been taking drum lessons from Rick Cline at the Hickory Music Factory for the past four years.
“He has an ear for music, but HMF has taught him the techniques and how to read music,” said his mother, Nakeidra Nivens. “He also expanded his genres of music and he gets to experience all kinds. Mr. Rick has been so patient with him as well.”
Nakeidra Nivens said Chandan’s interest in drums began at an early age.
“He would always gather up different items such as pots and pans, glasses, the large popcorn cans, anything, and would use straws or silverware and beat on things as if he was playing the drums,” Nakeidra Nivens said. “Around the age of 4, his grandfather said, ‘I’m going to buy that boy some drums because he always wants to bang on something and it’s in him.’”
Chandan is not only a student at the Hickory Music Factory, but he also plays in the youth choir and praise team at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. “We are so proud of him that he continues to perfect his craft,” Nakeidra Nivens said. “The best is yet to come!”
Six-year-old Sophia Lyford was also one of the 20 students who received a scholarship. Parents Kevin and Victoria Lyford sat proudly as her teachers praised her hard work during a recent Zoom meeting.
“As a toddler she was always playing around with instruments that we had around the house,” said Victoria Lyford. “While messing around with those, she would also sing songs that she would make up. Then one day she approached us and said she wanted to play the violin.”
Sophia has been taking lessons at the Hickory Music Factory for about eight months. “The Hickory Music Factory has given Sophia an opportunity to follow her interests that would otherwise be unavailable,” Victoria Lyford said.
“We are both happy to see a facility that will allow her to pursue her interests and be taught by a group of talented and enthusiastic teachers,” she continued. “We are both amazingly proud of her and we couldn’t be happier. She has worked hard at learning the violin, and to see her recognized for it is an amazing feeling.”
To learn more about the Hickory Music Factory, visit www.hickorymusicfactory.com.
