Watch now: Hickory Music Factory awards scholarships

Chandan is not only a student at the Hickory Music Factory, but he also plays in the youth choir and praise team at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. “We are so proud of him that he continues to perfect his craft,” Nakeidra Nivens said. “The best is yet to come!”

Six-year-old Sophia Lyford was also one of the 20 students who received a scholarship. Parents Kevin and Victoria Lyford sat proudly as her teachers praised her hard work during a recent Zoom meeting.

“As a toddler she was always playing around with instruments that we had around the house,” said Victoria Lyford. “While messing around with those, she would also sing songs that she would make up. Then one day she approached us and said she wanted to play the violin.”

Sophia has been taking lessons at the Hickory Music Factory for about eight months. “The Hickory Music Factory has given Sophia an opportunity to follow her interests that would otherwise be unavailable,” Victoria Lyford said.

“We are both happy to see a facility that will allow her to pursue her interests and be taught by a group of talented and enthusiastic teachers,” she continued. “We are both amazingly proud of her and we couldn’t be happier. She has worked hard at learning the violin, and to see her recognized for it is an amazing feeling.”

To learn more about the Hickory Music Factory, visit www.hickorymusicfactory.com.

Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

