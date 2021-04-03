Watch Now: Hickory High students construct $400 dog houses

If you’ve been on the hunt for a structurally-sound dog house, Hickory High School’s Carpentry II class has you (and your furry friend) covered.

Instructor Larry Mallonee and his students have been busy this semester building dog houses for medium and large-sized breeds. Currently, his classes are working on three dog houses.

Once students are finished with construction, the dog houses will be available to the public for purchase. “We’re asking $400 for (the dog houses), but we probably have $800 worth of material in them,” Mallonee explained. “If I calculated the amount of labor-hours spent, it would probably be closer to $2,000.”

Money collected by selling the dog houses will help Mallonee purchase additional materials for his carpentry classes. “Yes, (the dog houses) are expensive,” Mallonee said. “But when you think about it, these are fully insulated, vinyl-sided and with a proper roof. You’re getting your money’s worth.”

The dog houses have shingled roofs and can have a flap door added. They are also made with a vent to allow for air flow and an extended roof over the door for more protection against the elements.

