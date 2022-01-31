Watch Now: Hickory firefighters respond to blaze on 14th Street SW; no injuries reported

A Hickory residence was damaged by fire on Monday shortly before 2 p.m. No injuries were reported at the home on 14th Street SW.

The residence appears to host a number of apartments, according to reports from the scene.

April Jordan lives in the building with her son, Atlas. She has lived in the building since 2018 and said she was alerted to the fire by a neighbor. Jordan then fled the building.

The fire was under control in a matter of minutes, fire official said.

Hickory firefighters, Hickory police and Catawba County EMS responded to the fire. The American Red Cross was called in to help families with issues due to the fire.

