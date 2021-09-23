Watch Now: Hampton Heights Golf Club to close following sale

The Hampton Heights golf course property has been sold to a developer and the last opportunity to hit the greens is less than two weeks away, the Hampton Heights Golf Club announced in a Facebook post Wednesday.

The confirmation of the course’s fate comes after months of rumors that the course’s days were numbered.

“The Charlotte development company has requested a quick turnover so the last day of operations is Monday, Oct. 4,” according to the post. “If you want to play or hit on the range, this will be it for our iconic course.”

The property where the course is located was owned by the Mauser family prior to the sale.

Hickory resident Jim Ward, 78, said he has been playing at the course for 20 years. He was preparing to head out for a round Thursday and said he would probably play a few more rounds before the course closes.

He said the course offered regular people a good option for golfing that was convenient.

“It’s handy,” Ward said. “You can come from work and play real quick and go back to work. And half the time nobody don’t know you’re gone.”

He added: “It breaks my heart that we’re going to lose it.”