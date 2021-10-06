Watch Now: Group memorializes lynching victim on 140th anniversary of death

The remembrance project needs five supporting organizations to partner with the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit group that works with communities that have been marginalized for legal representation and to educate about social and racial injustice. The nonprofit opened the national memorial for peace and justice, which commemorates Black victims of lynching and violence.

Once partnered with the EJI, the remembrance project committee in Catawba County would work toward placing historical markers at the sites of lynchings in the county and would send soil samples from the sites to the EJI to be displayed in the memorial, Gabriel said. Catawba County is not currently represented in the national memorial.

“We believe this lynching is one of these events that should be remembered today and in the form of a marker,” Gabriel said.

Recruiting organizations for the remembrance project has been slow work. It’s been more difficult than expected to find organizations in the county that are willing to participate, Jones said. He expected others to feel as he did — driven to stand up for others.

“It has been our passion to speak up and stand up for the oppressed,” Jones said. “That’s why I sprang to help.”