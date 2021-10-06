Watch Now: Group memorializes lynching victim on 140th anniversary of death

Rabbi Dennis Jones lit a candle in the sanctuary of Temple Beth Shalom in Hickory on Wednesday morning.
The room was quiet except for the spark of the match and the sizzle of the wick. The candle’s flame swayed as a group of people watched in silence.
A candle is typically lit on the anniversary of a death in the Jewish faith, Jones said. Wednesday, the candle memorialized Elijah Church, a Black man lynched in Catawba County on Oct. 6, 1881, according to historical accounts.
The memorial was held by the Catawba County Community Remembrance Project, a group of activists and faith leaders working to memorialize people lynched in the area. Wednesday’s memorial for Church was the first event the group has held.
“It’s incumbent upon us to keep the work of justice and reconciliation going,” Jones said before lighting the candle. “We’re lighting a candle today on the yahrzeit (anniversary of a death) of Elijah Church, who was taken too soon and unjustly in 1881.”
As the candle burned, Pastor Gavin Gabriel, with Jerusalem Baptist Church in Mooresville, said a prayer.
The two religious leaders are both members of the Catawba Valley Interfaith Council, a supporting organization of the remembrance project. Gabriel is the representative of the council for the project.
The remembrance project needs five supporting organizations to partner with the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit group that works with communities that have been marginalized for legal representation and to educate about social and racial injustice. The nonprofit opened the national memorial for peace and justice, which commemorates Black victims of lynching and violence.
Once partnered with the EJI, the remembrance project committee in Catawba County would work toward placing historical markers at the sites of lynchings in the county and would send soil samples from the sites to the EJI to be displayed in the memorial, Gabriel said. Catawba County is not currently represented in the national memorial.
“We believe this lynching is one of these events that should be remembered today and in the form of a marker,” Gabriel said.
Recruiting organizations for the remembrance project has been slow work. It’s been more difficult than expected to find organizations in the county that are willing to participate, Jones said. He expected others to feel as he did — driven to stand up for others.
“It has been our passion to speak up and stand up for the oppressed,” Jones said. “That’s why I sprang to help.”
Despite racial injustice and systemic racism getting increased attention last year, few remain willing to help, Gabriel said.