Watch Now: Grill fire shuts down Blondeez restaurant in Bethlehem

A Bethlehem restaurant was closed due to a fire Tuesday morning.

Blondeez restaurant on N.C. Hwy. 127 was damaged by a fire that began in the grill area as restaurant cooks were preparing chili, accord to Bethlehem Community Fire and Rescue Chief Ashley Starnes.

There were no injuries in the fire, and Starnes said the restaurant escaped with only minor damage.

The Alexander County Fire Marshal opened an investigation Tuesday to determine the exact cause of the fire and a damage estimate.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s office also responded to the fire.

