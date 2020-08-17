Watch now: Gravel truck spill shuts down U.S. 321 southbound

A truck carrying a load of gravel overturned on the side of U.S. 321 south near Ninth Avenue Northwest Monday morning around 9 a.m.
The highway was first taken down to one lane due to the wreck. Around 9:45 a.m. U.S. 321 south was closed completely to pull the truck out, according to law enforcement officers on the scene.
The Kerrs Concrete truck ran off the road onto the embankment where the truck bed carrying the gravel turned over. it was facing the opposite direction of traffic. The driver was sent to the hospital with minor injuries, according to law enforcement.
