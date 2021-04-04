Watch now: Furniture manufacturer invests in free clinic for employees

LEE Industries, a furniture manufacturer in Newton and Conover, decided two years ago to invest in the health of employees.

The plans started then for a free primary care clinic for LEE employees in Catawba County, LEE President Russell Towner said. The impact of COVID-19 during the past year amplified the need for the company’s project, Towner said.

The 2,300-square-foot health center opened in January.

“We’re really excited,” Towner said. “It’s about community wellness and the wellness of our associates, and it’s a win-win.”

The clinic provides free primary care services for employees and their families, whether they are on the company’s health insurance or not, Towner said. Employees are also able to get help finding specialized care, like cancer treatment, and the company will help make appointments and pay for family travel and accommodations.

The clinic is an easy way for employees wondering what to do in medical situations to find guidance, said LEE Chief People Leader Julio Wong.

“It takes the hassle out of it,” he said. “It’s a deeper level of care and if there is some catastrophic situation, the team can help.”