Watch now: Furniture manufacturer invests in free clinic for employees

LEE Industries, a furniture manufacturer in Newton and Conover, decided two years ago to invest in the health of employees.
The plans started then for a free primary care clinic for LEE employees in Catawba County, LEE President Russell Towner said. The impact of COVID-19 during the past year amplified the need for the company’s project, Towner said.
The 2,300-square-foot health center opened in January.
“We’re really excited,” Towner said. “It’s about community wellness and the wellness of our associates, and it’s a win-win.”
The clinic provides free primary care services for employees and their families, whether they are on the company’s health insurance or not, Towner said. Employees are also able to get help finding specialized care, like cancer treatment, and the company will help make appointments and pay for family travel and accommodations.
The clinic is an easy way for employees wondering what to do in medical situations to find guidance, said LEE Chief People Leader Julio Wong.
“It takes the hassle out of it,” he said. “It’s a deeper level of care and if there is some catastrophic situation, the team can help.”
LEE partnered with Proactive MD to staff the clinic, which is on Commerce Street in Conover, with three full-time employees, Towner said. Those are a medical assistant, a patient advocate and a nurse practitioner.
The patient advocate is Towner’s favorite addition. The advocate will work with any of the company’s 650 employees in the area to help with any health-related issue — from insurance to getting appointments. Most recently, the advocate has helped employees sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine, Towner said.
Towner hopes the clinic makes LEE stand out, he said.
“We don’t know anyone else in our industry with something like this,” he said.
The clinic could be a tool in recruitment as well. It’s not a one-time incentive, but a career-long benefit, Wong said.
“It’s not like we’ll give you a bonus, but it only lasts until your next bill — this is permanent,” he said.
Employees so far are grateful for the clinic, Towner said. The clinic has two exam rooms and a lab for testing on site.