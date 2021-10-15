Watch Now: Former Firestone owner remembers business days in Hickory as building demolished

“It is sort of sad but I guess I’m a sentimental old fool anyway,” he said. “It just means that I had good feelings for the place.”

Nackley started working for Firestone Tire and Rubber Company in 1966. He said he was about 25 years old.

He ran stores in Miami, Charlotte and Asheville before the store in Hickory went up for sale in 1982. He took the opportunity to work for himself as a franchise owner.

In his years owning the store, from 1982 to 1999, Nackley helped customers in times they needed help most, he said. When their car needed care, they came to him and trusted him to help.

“I tried to please people,” Nackley said. “That was one thing that made me feel good about it. When people come in they’ve got a problem, and they come to you because they trust you and you can solve their problem.”

Nackley said he took pride in his work and built a bond with the community. His memories of the business are plentiful, but the ones that stand out are instances of connection.