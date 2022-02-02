 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: Fire destroys pickup truck along Interstate 40 in Hickory
Fire destroys pickup truck along Interstate 40 in Hickory

  • Updated
Fire damaged a pickup truck on Interstate 40.

 Robert Reed, Hickory Daily Record

A fire destroyed a pickup truck near the 126 exit on Interstate 40 in Hickory on Wednesday afternoon.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said.

Traffic was slowed along the eastbound lanes of the interstate.

Hickory firefighters and the N.C. Highway Patrol responded to the vehicle fire.

