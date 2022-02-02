Watch Now: Fire destroys pickup truck along Interstate 40 in Hickory

A fire destroyed a pickup truck near the 126 exit on Interstate 40 in Hickory on Wednesday afternoon.
There were no injuries as a result of the fire, Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said.
Traffic was slowed along the eastbound lanes of the interstate.
Hickory firefighters and the N.C. Highway Patrol responded to the vehicle fire.
