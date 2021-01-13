 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Fire damages vacant building on 14th Street NE in Hickory
breaking top story

This story was updated at 9:33 a.m. on Jan. 13.

Firefighters battled a blaze at a vacant building near the intersection of Highland Avenue and 14th Street NE in Hickory Wednesday morning.

The building was reportedly a former hosiery mill.

There has been no indication of injuries due to the blaze, according to Terri Byers, fire education coordinator for the Hickory Fire Department. She said there was a homeless person in the building who escaped without injury.

The fire is under investigation. The SBI is assisting due to the size of the fire, Byers said.

The fire was first reported shortly after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters were still on the scene at 9:30 Wednesday morning to monitor possible hot spots.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

