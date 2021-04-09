 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Fire damages garage and home in Hickory Friday afternoon
0 comments
breaking top story

Watch now: Fire damages garage and home in Hickory Friday afternoon

{{featured_button_text}}
house fire on april 9 2021.jpg

A fire damaged a garage and home in Hickory Friday afternoon.

 Robert Reed

A fire on 38th Avenue NE in Hickory damaged a garage and a home Friday afternoon.

fire damages garage and home in Hickory on April 4 2021

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters had largely extinguished the blaze by 5:30 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries at the scene.

The fire reportedly began in the garage.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon appears to have votes to block union effort

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert