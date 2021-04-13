Watch now: Fire damages Checkers restaurant in Viewmont; major damage reported

The Checkers restaurant in Hickory was badly damaged by a fire Tuesday morning.

The Hickory Fire Department received a call reporting a fire at the restaurant around 8:30 a.m. and saw “heavy amounts of fire coming from the roof” upon their arrival, according to a news release from the Hickory Fire Department.

The intersection between Second Street and 13th Avenue NE was briefly closed as firefighters extinguished the fire.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The department described the damage to the building as major. There were no injuries or deaths.

Hickory police and Catawba County EMS also responded to the scene.

Investigators concluded the fire was related to cooking but did not provide details on the exact circumstances that caused the fire.

The Record was unable to reach the restaurant for comment on the fire and what it will mean for the business.

This is at least the second fire at the location. A grease fire damaged the restaurant in 2019.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.