Watch Now: Fire caused by electrical issue; resident, dog escape without injury

This story has been updated to provide additional details on the fire and to correct the spelling of Trivette's last name.

Hickory firefighters battled an electrical fire that filled a home in the 400 block of First Avenue SE with flames Friday morning.

The Hickory Fire Department described the damage as moderate and said it was caused by an electrical problem, according to a press release.

Billy Lee Trivette lives in the home. He was able to escape the fire with his dog Friday morning.

Trivette said he was sitting in the living room watching TV. He was smoking a cigarette with the fan on and thought the smoke was from the cigarette, at first.

He got up and looked in the kitchen, which he said was on fire. He said he believes the fire started there.

Trivette said he left the home with his dog when he was unable to get to a fire extinguisher.

The Red Cross will be helping Trivette, according to the fire department release.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

