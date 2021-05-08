Watch Now: Farm to table sales up 53% in Catawba County; extension agent: pandemic brought jump in gardening interest

Kim Bost, manager of the Hickory Farmers Market, can attest to this. She says that local markets play an important role within a community.

“Farmers markets can help a community create a robust local economy, and provide fresh food in neighborhoods that are food deserts,” Bost said. “More of the dollars spent at the market is cycled back into the local economy. Area businesses benefit from a thriving farmers market as shoppers are drawn to the area. Then there are the priceless benefits of a community that has access to and consumes fresher, healthier food and has overall improved health and quality of life.”

Another benefit Bost mentioned is a sense of community. Ia Yang, floral specialist with Summer Fresh Flower Farm, says her favorite part of being at the Hickory Farmers Market is connecting with others.

“At the market, it’s more so of connecting with customers and working with them on flower arrangements,” Yang said. “It’s a great feeling to see how our work can make people so happy — that’s the best part of this. It’s a nice experience.”

Yang has been with Summer Fresh Flower Farm since 2008. “This is my husband’s family’s business, and we branched off from them,” Yang explained. “The family has been involved with the Hickory Farmers Market since day one, back in 2004.”