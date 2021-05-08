Watch Now: Farm to table sales up 53% in Catawba County; extension agent: pandemic brought jump in gardening interest

Farm to table sales are gaining traction in Catawba County. That’s especially true when growers and buyers meet at the six farmers markets in the county.
“Gardening and farming has built in popularity for a few years now,” said April Vigardt, Catawba County Cooperative Extension agent. She specializes in agriculture and local foods.
While reviewing the USDA’s 2017 Census of Agriculture, Vigardt said the number of farms growing vegetables, melons, and potatoes increased by 126% between 2012-17 in Catawba County.
This means 43 new farms were introduced to the area, with direct consumer sales increasing by 53% between 2012-17.
Vigardt said this trend has continued an upward pattern for the county. “There are currently six farmers markets in Catawba County, and we have seen an increase in the number of farm stands and stores in the past year as well,” she said.
“There has been a lot of buzz around farming and eating healthier,” Vigardt continued. “We saw a huge jump in people interested in gardening and becoming more self-sustaining during the COVID-19 pandemic as well.”
As more people stayed home during the pandemic, Vigardt said the Cooperative Extension’s phone lines stayed busy. “We received many phone calls last year from people wanting to know more about starting their own garden,” she said. “We also saw an increase of traffic at farmers markets during this time.”
Kim Bost, manager of the Hickory Farmers Market, can attest to this. She says that local markets play an important role within a community.
“Farmers markets can help a community create a robust local economy, and provide fresh food in neighborhoods that are food deserts,” Bost said. “More of the dollars spent at the market is cycled back into the local economy. Area businesses benefit from a thriving farmers market as shoppers are drawn to the area. Then there are the priceless benefits of a community that has access to and consumes fresher, healthier food and has overall improved health and quality of life.”
Another benefit Bost mentioned is a sense of community. Ia Yang, floral specialist with Summer Fresh Flower Farm, says her favorite part of being at the Hickory Farmers Market is connecting with others.
“At the market, it’s more so of connecting with customers and working with them on flower arrangements,” Yang said. “It’s a great feeling to see how our work can make people so happy — that’s the best part of this. It’s a nice experience.”
Yang has been with Summer Fresh Flower Farm since 2008. “This is my husband’s family’s business, and we branched off from them,” Yang explained. “The family has been involved with the Hickory Farmers Market since day one, back in 2004.”
Yang said she also sells flowers in Blowing Rock and the Charlotte area. “Our focus is on farmers markets,” she explained. “All of our flowers are grown locally, and we want to keep it local.”
Yang isn’t the only one who prefers to stay local. “If you buy local produce, it’s going to be fresher — and I wouldn’t sell something that isn’t fresh,” said Shiloh Avery with Tumbling Shoals Farm in Wilkes County. Her farm was first established in 2008.
Avery grows various fruits and vegetables — 50 to be exact. “We sell certified organic vegetables and blueberries,” she said. She typically sells at the Hickory Farmers Market, Watauga County Farmers Market and a farmers market in the Charlotte area.
“We harvest the day before, and you can’t beat that,” Avery said. “From my perspective — knowing the people that I’m feeding, seeing their kids grow up — it creates a sense of responsibility and accountability on my part.”
Developing relationships with her customers and becoming part of their weekly routine encourages Avery to keep farming. “It’s a whole different level of accountability,” she explained. “I’m not going to give you something that isn’t quality.”
“We have become so disconnected from our food system, and the farmers market reconnects us,” Bost said. “My farmers have become my friends, and I know many of our customers feel that way, too. Enjoying the tomato Shiloh grew, or making a salad with Tori’s kale, or preparing the corn from Mr. Walker or using the soap Bill made; Knowing who nurtured and grew your food fosters an appreciation and a mindful meditation on one’s nourishment.”
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.