Watch Now: Explosions create fire at Hickory propane business

A series of explosions at a Hickory propane company sent fireballs into the air and one employee to the hospital Friday afternoon.

Firefighters from Hickory, Mountain View and Long View extinguished flames and assessed damage at James Oxygen and Supply after the propane explosions at the business off U.S. Highway 321 in Hickory.

Hickory Fire Education Coordinator Terri Byers confirmed that one employee of the propane company was taken to a local hospital and then flown to a regional hospital. She did not say which hospital.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Byers said the employee’s condition was at least serious since the person had to be transported by helicopter.

She said at least one truck and several outdoor tanks were damaged in the fire based on information the fire department had gathered by around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters extinguished the fire by 3 p.m., and there was no threat from the chemicals at the site, Byers said.

The cause of the fire is not known. Byers said it likely would take some time to make that determination.

Erik McMillan, owner of the nearby Invictus Lighting, said he and some of the people at the business came outside when they felt the building shake and heard noise.