Watch Now: Explosions create fire at Hickory propane business; firefighters on the scene
Watch Now: Explosions create fire at Hickory propane business; firefighters on the scene

  • Updated
A fireball erupts at James Oxygen and Supply. Video courtesy of Tyler McMillan.

A series of explosions at a Hickory propane company sent fireballs into the air and one employee to the hospital Friday afternoon.

Firefighters from Hickory, Mountain View and Long View extinguished flames and assessed damage following propane explosions off U.S. Highway 321 in Hickory.

Hickory Fire Education Coordinator Terri Byers confirmed that one employee of the propane company was taken to a local hospital and was then flown to a regional hospital. She did not say which hospital.

explosion scene at James Oxygen in Hickory

Byers said the unnamed employee’s condition was at least serious since they had been taken by helicopter.

She said at least one truck and several outdoor tanks were damaged in the fire based on the information the fire department had been able to gather by around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Firefighters had extinguished the fire by 3 p.m. and there was no threat from the chemicals at the site, Byers said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and Byers said it would like take some time to make that determination.

The explosions occurred at James Oxygen and Supply around 1:30 p.m.

Erik McMillan, owner of the nearby Invictus Lighting, said he and some of the people at the business came outside when they felt the building shake and heard noise.

“So the first thing we did was come outside and we seen a bunch of smoke and about the time we started really looking, that’s when you could see the fireballs coming up over the top of the building,” McMillan said.

McMillan’s son Tyler captured at least one of the explosions on video.

