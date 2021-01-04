Watch now: Emergency hospital to open this week in Lenoir; facility will serve Catawba County patients as needed

Samaritan’s Purse’s emergency field hospital in Lenoir will be ready to care for COVID-19 patients by mid-week.
Construction of the hospital, located in the parking lot of Caldwell UNC Health Care hospital in Lenoir, started Friday when supplies arrived for set up, Medical Director Erin Holzhauer said.
Samaritan’s Purse workers have been working to construct the tent hospital. Their efforts include electrical work, plumbing and setting up medical equipment. Volunteers from the Lenoir Fire Department also helped with set up.
The field hospital looks like a group of simple, large white, plastic tents from the outside. Inside is a different story, Holzhauer said.
“When you walk in it feels very different,” she said. “It looks like a hospital. You see hospital beds, there’s all the normal medical equipment.”
Samaritan’s Purse has a lot of experience setting up field hospitals around the world, Holzhauer said. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit had never operated one in the U.S. until one was opened in New York City.
Now a Samaritan’s Purse 30-bed emergency hospital will serve the community surrounding its headquarters in Boone. The hospital will serve five health systems that are all facing limited capacity and increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations: Caldwell UNC Health Care, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, Catawba Valley Health System, Frye Regional Medical Center and Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge.
“This is definitely not something we’re used to — normally we’re dealing with other languages, staff travel, delivery issues,” Holzhauer said. “We’re really glad to be able to help locally. These are the doctors that care for our Samaritan’s Purse employees when they’re sick.”
Samaritan’s Purse is returning the favor now. The hospitals have been eager to cooperate with one another and the nonprofit to make sure the field hospital runs smoothly, Holzhauer said. The field hospital will operate as an arm of Caldwell UNC to care for COVID-19 positive patients who need hospitalization but don't require a ventilator. If other hospitals need to transfer a patient to the field hospital, they will work with Caldwell UNC to transfer their patient, Holzhauer said. If a patient in the field hospital eventually requires a higher level of care they will likely be transferred back to Caldwell UNC’s hospital.
Because the hospital is operating by referral, those seeking hospital care for COVID-19 should still go to their usual hospital, which may transfer them to the field hospital if needed, Holzhauer said.
Staff in the field hospital will consist of 40 to 45 contracted nurses, doctors, medical personnel and administrators who Samaritan’s Purse enlists and pays for their work. They will come from all over the country, Holzhauer said.