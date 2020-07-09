You are the owner of this article.
Watch Now: Electrical fire damages 2-story building
Watch Now: Electrical fire damages 2-story building

Hickory firefighters responded to an electrical fire at a building in the 900 block of 9th Street Drive NE Thursday morning.

The fire started on the main floor of the building, according to a press release from the Hickory Fire Department.

Damages to the building were considered moderate.

Terri Byers with the fire department said the building near Highland School Apartments appeared to be vacant.

One firefighter was injured while assisting on the scene. Byers said he has since been release from the hospital.

Neighbor Randall Hollifield said he saw smoke coming from the building and called 911 around 9 a.m. He said he lives three houses down from the fire.

Catawba County EMS also responded to the incident.

