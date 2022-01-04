 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Driver suffers serious injuries in I-40 wreck near exit 121 on Tuesday
010522-hdr-news-i-40wreck-p1.jpg

A state trooper surveys the scene of a single-car wreck on Interstate 40 eastbound Tuesday morning. The crash sent the driver to the hospital with serious injuries.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

A 19-year-old driver of a 2010 Ford Escape suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 40 near Long View on Tuesday morning.

N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said the driver was traveling at high speeds on I-40 eastbound between Exits 121 and 123A when he lost control while attempting to change lanes. The vehicle ran off the road to the right and overturned several times.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, Swagger said. He was taken by Catawba County EMS to a local hospital.

010522-hdr-news-i-40wreck-p2.jpg

State troopers confer at the scene of a single-car wreck on Interstate 40 on Tuesday morning.

A tractor-trailer truck attempting to avoid a collision once traffic slowed ran off the interstate to the left and came to a stop in the median. No vehicles were hit by the truck and the driver was not injured, Swagger said.

