Watch now: Did explosion start fire? Home damaged in Hickory; no injuries reported

A fire that was first deemed an explosion has significantly damaged a home on 10th Street Place NW in Hickory.

The residents of the house were home at the time of the fire but escaped without injury.

Hickory Battalion Chief Mike Cates said the reported explosion has not been confirmed. He said the fire appears to have started in the basement of the home.

Neighbor Brenda Wronek said the residents are staying at her house while firefighters battle the fire. She said she heard an explosion and the residents were quickly out of the home. She said everyone is fine.

The residence is approximately a half mile from "Bud" Geitner-Rotary Park in the city of Hickory.

