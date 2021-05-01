Watch Now: CVCC president shares story of D.C. trip with Dan St. Louis; former Manufacturing Solutions Center director honored for his contributions to Catawba County

As leaders gathered for the groundbreaking of the new Manufacturing Solutions Center building, they took time to honor a man who was instrumental in the creation of the center.
Dan St. Louis retired from his role as director of the center last June. St. Louis was a key figure in local manufacturing through his role in the formation of the Hosiery Technology Center and later the Manufacturing Solutions Center.
St. Louis received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, an award from the state which recognizes individuals for exemplary service to the state.
Reflecting on the successes of the center, St. Louis credited the city of Conover and other partners who helped support the center’s work.
“The good Lord put a lot of people in my way and in the center through the years to help guide us all the way through,” St. Louis said.
Several of the speakers at the event also paid tribute to St. Louis.
Jodi Geis, who succeeded St. Louis as director of the center, was in tears as she praised St. Louis for his “infectious vision” and skill at leading the team.
Catawba Valley Community College President Garrett Hinshaw recalled his first visit with St. Louis to Washington D.C. to meet with Obama administration staffers to discuss a new textile.
Hinshaw said the staffers asked St. Louis if he had written any white papers on the matter.
“Dan sat straight up to the table, slammed his fist on the table and said, ‘White papers? White papers? We ain’t got time to write white papers. This is about jobs,” Hinshaw said.
He added: “From that moment on, I knew I was among greatness.”
