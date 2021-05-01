Watch Now: CVCC president shares story of D.C. trip with Dan St. Louis; former Manufacturing Solutions Center director honored for his contributions to Catawba County

As leaders gathered for the groundbreaking of the new Manufacturing Solutions Center building, they took time to honor a man who was instrumental in the creation of the center.

Dan St. Louis retired from his role as director of the center last June. St. Louis was a key figure in local manufacturing through his role in the formation of the Hosiery Technology Center and later the Manufacturing Solutions Center.

St. Louis received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, an award from the state which recognizes individuals for exemplary service to the state.

Reflecting on the successes of the center, St. Louis credited the city of Conover and other partners who helped support the center’s work.

“The good Lord put a lot of people in my way and in the center through the years to help guide us all the way through,” St. Louis said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Several of the speakers at the event also paid tribute to St. Louis.

Jodi Geis, who succeeded St. Louis as director of the center, was in tears as she praised St. Louis for his “infectious vision” and skill at leading the team.