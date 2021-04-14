Watch Now: Crashed car pulled from Night Secrets adult store in Hickory

A white Pontiac Firebird convertible drove through a display window and into the Night Secrets store in Hickory on Wednesday afternoon.

Hickory resident Calvin Burch, 77, said he swerved to avoid a vehicle that had pulled out in front of him and ended up colliding with the store.

“I’m glad I had that seatbelt on,” Burch said. He said he did not realize what was happening at first.

Burch said he was not injured. No one in the adult entertainment retail store was reported as injured.

Hickory Fire Education Coordinator Terri Byers said there was no structural damage and the store would be able to reopen once the building was repaired.

The Hickory Fire Department, Hickory Police Department and Catawba County EMS responded to the scene.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

