 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Crashed car pulled from Night Secrets adult store in Hickory
1 comment
breaking featured

Watch Now: Crashed car pulled from Night Secrets adult store in Hickory

{{featured_button_text}}
041421-hdr-news-nightsecrets-p1

A Hickory firefighter surveys the damage to the display window at Night Secrets on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

A white Pontiac Firebird convertible drove through a display window and into the Night Secrets store in Hickory on Wednesday afternoon.

Hickory resident Calvin Burch, 77, said he swerved to avoid a vehicle that had pulled out in front of him and ended up colliding with the store.

“I’m glad I had that seatbelt on,” Burch said. He said he did not realize what was happening at first.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Car slams into Night Secrets building on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard SE Wednesday afternoon.

Burch said he was not injured. No one in the adult entertainment retail store was reported as injured.

Hickory Fire Education Coordinator Terri Byers said there was no structural damage and the store would be able to reopen once the building was repaired.

Car slams into Night Secrets building on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard SE Wednesday afternoon

The Hickory Fire Department, Hickory Police Department and Catawba County EMS responded to the scene.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: George Floyd died of heart rhythm problem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert