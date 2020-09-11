Watch Now: Conover holds 9/11 ceremony

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Residents and public officials marked the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States with prayer, song and a moment of silence at the Norman B. Coley Amphitheater Friday morning.

Conover Mayor Lee Moritz and members of the clergy offered remarks and prayers reflecting on the importance of the day — the sacrifices of those who died, the unpredictability of life and the need for unity in the nation.

“Let’s carry this torch forward — that we are a country that’s united and we are a country that will protect each other and we are a country that we respect each other,” Moritz said. “We must never forget it.”

After the ceremony, some of the attendees shared their thoughts on the lessons of 9/11.

A Conover resident named Mike said the event highlighted the need for vigilance and reliance on God.

“We can never let down our guard and we have to remember that through all this, no matter whether it’s 9/11 19 years ago or 9/11 today, God almighty is the one you have to turn to,” Mike said.

Conover resident Jerry Powell said the attacks showed the importance of not taking things for granted and being prepared.