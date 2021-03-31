Watch now: Coffee shop moving from trailer to cottage; Owner Sometimes things happen for a reason

Kristin Johnson lost her job when the coffee shop she worked at closed in the summer of 2020.

She had a backup plan. She opened her own business selling coffee in a mobile trailer.

“I was like, ‘This is the time to open,’” Johnson said. “Sometimes things happen for a reason. It gave me that boost I needed.”

Johnson bought an old horse trailer in 2020. She renovated the small trailer to add storage and a service window. She decorated the exterior with pastel pink and orange paint.

With the help of her mother, Johlae McCuistion, the business — The Trailer Coffee and Sips — did better than Johnson hoped.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Soon, people wanted to sit down, hang around and chat, but there was no seating. Operating in the winter weather became another challenge, Johnson said.

“We were doing it through the summer and then it was really hot outside and it was a lot of work … and then it got cold,” Johnson said. “On Jan. 4 I was working it and my hands got so cold my hands were burning and that’s when we were like, ‘OK, we need to get a building.’”