Watch now: Coffee shop moving from trailer to cottage; Owner Sometimes things happen for a reason

Kristin Johnson lost her job when the coffee shop she worked at closed in the summer of 2020.
She had a backup plan. She opened her own business selling coffee in a mobile trailer.
“I was like, ‘This is the time to open,’” Johnson said. “Sometimes things happen for a reason. It gave me that boost I needed.”
Johnson bought an old horse trailer in 2020. She renovated the small trailer to add storage and a service window. She decorated the exterior with pastel pink and orange paint.
With the help of her mother, Johlae McCuistion, the business — The Trailer Coffee and Sips — did better than Johnson hoped.
Soon, people wanted to sit down, hang around and chat, but there was no seating. Operating in the winter weather became another challenge, Johnson said.
“We were doing it through the summer and then it was really hot outside and it was a lot of work … and then it got cold,” Johnson said. “On Jan. 4 I was working it and my hands got so cold my hands were burning and that’s when we were like, ‘OK, we need to get a building.’”
Johnson and her mom decided to combine their businesses. McCuistion has been an esthetician for 15 years. She is trained in massage therapy and is in salon school. Together, they decided to open a coffee shop and spa. They also roped in Alexis Geter, owner of GotHerbz, to sell her herbal supplements at the shop.
The location they found, a brick commercial home at the corner of Second Avenue Southwest and 12th Street Southwest, will fit their businesses perfectly, Johnson said. They found it online late one night and toured it shortly after.
“You know what you’re looking for in a building and a space, and we went in and loved it,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the trio hopes to open by mid-April. The coffee shop and spa will be called The Cottage Coffee and Spa.
McCuistion was an example of the importance of hard work for her daughter, Johnson said. Now, Johnson hopes to be an example to her two children.
“I want my kids to see you can have your own business and be on your time,” she said.