Watch now: Club gives care bags to homeless in Hickory

A simple request led to a significant distribution.
Marcia Hubbard and a group of friends were handing out sleeping mats to the homeless in August 2020. “Individuals had asked for baby wipes I had on the table (during the sleeping mat distribution). A member brought it to my attention and I knew we needed to do something to get essential items to these individuals,” she said.
Many of those same volunteers, united as the VOICE club, gathered at the Hickory Soup Kitchen to distribute bags of essentials to people experiencing homelessness.
“(I) would like to say thank you to each and every person who was a part of this project to show God's love through a helping hand that makes a huge difference to individuals' daily life needs,” said Hubbard, founder and president of the nonprofit club.
Hubbard began the club back in 1998. “VOICE stands for Volunteer Outreach In Community Efforts,” she said. “I recently reestablished this club to be home based in Hickory to provide services there to help out the community with primary focus on homelessness and also to expand to other surrounding communities to help where we can.”
Donations for the bags — known as care bags — were collected at Catawba County United Way. “Care bags are backpacks with items that are essential to daily living,” Hubbard explained. “I started with a list of 10 essentials based upon conversations with people who are homeless. These backpacks have a lot of extras — thanks to the generous people of Hickory who donated to this project.”
Items in the bags included hand sanitizer, wipes, socks, dry shampoo, gloves, lip balm, lotion, activity books, ponchos and more.
Approximately 70 care bags were put together and the bulk were distributed on Thursday morning. Hubbard said 25 of the bags went to the Salisbury VA Help for Homeless Veterans program. “The heart of Hickory was apparent by the generosity of the community,” Hubbard said.
VOICE will continue to find ways to support folks in the community who need it most. “It is important to me because there should not be a single homeless person faced with the hardships that brings, and through God's love this could be changed,” Hubbard said.
The group continues to make sleeping mats from recycled plastic bags, and are in the process of making a sleeping bag and ponchos out of recycled materials as well. They also plan to reach out to more veterans associations.
If interested in volunteering with VOICE, call 828-851-7437 or email blessedhf2@gmail.com.
