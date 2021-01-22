Watch now: Club gives care bags to homeless in Hickory

A simple request led to a significant distribution.

Marcia Hubbard and a group of friends were handing out sleeping mats to the homeless in August 2020. “Individuals had asked for baby wipes I had on the table (during the sleeping mat distribution). A member brought it to my attention and I knew we needed to do something to get essential items to these individuals,” she said.

Many of those same volunteers, united as the VOICE club, gathered at the Hickory Soup Kitchen to distribute bags of essentials to people experiencing homelessness.

“(I) would like to say thank you to each and every person who was a part of this project to show God's love through a helping hand that makes a huge difference to individuals' daily life needs,” said Hubbard, founder and president of the nonprofit club.

Hubbard began the club back in 1998. “VOICE stands for Volunteer Outreach In Community Efforts,” she said. “I recently reestablished this club to be home based in Hickory to provide services there to help out the community with primary focus on homelessness and also to expand to other surrounding communities to help where we can.”

