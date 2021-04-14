Watch Now: Chance the therapy dog shows off high-five prowess; advocate, therapist share how they support child survivors of abuse

She also helps make mental health referrals and prepares children and families for court proceedings. “I stay with the child and family during the entire court process,” she said. “It can be very confusing and intimidating to families if you don’t work with the court systems everyday, so as things are happening I let them know what’s happening, why it’s happening, and I provide support throughout the trials.”

Ammons has had some help from a furry employee for the past two years.

“Chance is our therapy dog,” Ammons said. “We got him when he was 8 weeks old. He was donated to us from Good Day Doodles in Greensboro, so he belongs to the Center and I’m the lucky one that gets to be his handler.”

Although Chance goes home with Ammons at the end of the day, he goes to work every day and works a 40-hour week. “He greets children at the door when they arrive and sits with them while they wait to receive services and hangs out with kids for a little bit after their services,” Ammons explained.

Chance’s role as CAPC’s therapy dog is to help break the ice for anxious children and family members. “They love just sitting with him and petting him — his fur is so soft and it’s so soothing to just sit and pet him,” said Ammons.