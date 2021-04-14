Watch Now: Chance the therapy dog shows off high-five prowess; advocate, therapist share how they support child survivors of abuse

Melissa Ammons can’t imagine working in any other field.
“During my last two years of college, I received a Title 40 scholarship,” Ammons said. “They called it a scholarship, but you had to pay it back by working with Child Protective Services or Social Services for the same amount of time you received the scholarship. I did that as soon as I graduated, but I fell in love with the work.”
Ammons works as a victim advocate at the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center in Hickory. Before that, she was a forensic investigator with the Catawba County Department of Social Services, and then a supervisor to a team of forensic investigators.
“I’ve been working in the county and with this multidisciplinary team since 2012,” Ammons said. “I know this is what I’m supposed to be doing. I can’t imagine doing anything else.”
As the victim advocate, Ammons walks alongside children and families who are referred to the CAPC. “I give support to the families while they are here and receiving services — doing their forensic interview, their medical exam, or mental health treatment,” she explained.
“After their initial appointment, I link them up with any services they need, and that could be anything,” Ammons continued. “If they need help with housing, if there is domestic violence involved in the situation — I link them up with whatever services they may need.”
She also helps make mental health referrals and prepares children and families for court proceedings. “I stay with the child and family during the entire court process,” she said. “It can be very confusing and intimidating to families if you don’t work with the court systems everyday, so as things are happening I let them know what’s happening, why it’s happening, and I provide support throughout the trials.”
Ammons has had some help from a furry employee for the past two years.
“Chance is our therapy dog,” Ammons said. “We got him when he was 8 weeks old. He was donated to us from Good Day Doodles in Greensboro, so he belongs to the Center and I’m the lucky one that gets to be his handler.”
Although Chance goes home with Ammons at the end of the day, he goes to work every day and works a 40-hour week. “He greets children at the door when they arrive and sits with them while they wait to receive services and hangs out with kids for a little bit after their services,” Ammons explained.
Chance’s role as CAPC’s therapy dog is to help break the ice for anxious children and family members. “They love just sitting with him and petting him — his fur is so soft and it’s so soothing to just sit and pet him,” said Ammons.
“One child said that Chance is her spirit animal,” Ammons laughed. “I remember another child being hesitant and a little anxious, and Chance broke the ice and made her feel more comfortable. The parents love him just as much as the kids do, too.”
Aside from being Chance’s handler and being a victim advocate, Ammons also heads up Camp Dragonfly and a support group for non-offending parents.
“Camp Dragonfly is a summer camp for girls ages 13-17 who are survivors of sexual abuse or assault,” explained Ammons. “Camp is three days a week for two weeks. It’s a day camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s about promoting healing and their well-being in a safe, supportive environment with other girls that are going through something similar.”
Although Camp Dragonfly was put on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ammons and others are brainstorming ways to have a smaller version of camp this year.
Another way children are supported while getting services from the CAPC is through Karen Henson, the outpatient therapist. She has worked at the CAPC since 2008 and in the mental health field for 27 years.
“Somehow, I knew early in high school that I wanted to be a child psychologist, though I don’t know what prompted that,” Henson admitted. “But it never changed, and I made it happen.”
Henson works as part of a team with a common goal: Helping child survivors of abuse heal.
“I often use the analogy of a puzzle,” Henson said “While we each have our own very distinct role and piece of an investigation or service, together we are stronger in providing a holistic, comprehensive response to children and families.”
A large part of the puzzle for Henson is addressing trauma with her young clients and their families. She provides education on trauma reactions and helps clients develop coping skills to deal with the trauma and the aftermath.
“Parents and caregivers are included in their child’s treatment so they can learn the same material and learn how to best communicate with and support their child,” Henson added. “Having a supportive, caring adult is key for children’s success in therapy so they are a vital part of the process.”
If parents could also benefit from mental health treatment, Henson helps them find those services.
“Oftentimes after a traumatic event is disclosed, many things can change and families are often overwhelmed in a variety of ways,” Henson said. “A natural response is to say, ‘We’ll not talk about it and just get back to normal and everything will be OK.’ That’s avoidance and the problem with avoidance is that it can seem to work in the short term.”
Henson said avoidance is not a long-term solution. “If the issues are not dealt with appropriately, it can lead to significant difficulties in overall functioning,” Henson explained. “I believe that children can heal from trauma but it’s important that they are given the tools to deal with what they’ve experienced, understand their thoughts/feelings/reactions and know how to handle those and to process the experience to remove any potential shame/guilt/sense of responsibility, which is damaging if left unaddressed.”
Although the work can be difficult at times, Henson knows that she is helping provide needed support to children and families.
“I am honored to work with children and families who find themselves at our Center,” she said. “And I am thankful that they are no longer trying to deal with things on their own, and I believe healing can happen!”
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.