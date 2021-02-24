Watch Now: Ceiling collapses at boutique on Hickory's Union Square

The Hickory Fire Department is investigating a ceiling collapse at the Aqua B Boutique on Union Square in downtown Hickory.

The call for assistance came in just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

A sales associate at the store said employees heard strange noises coming from the ceiling, and those noises were getting louder and more frequent as the day went on. The staff exited the building and shortly thereafter, the ceiling fell, the associate said.

The boutique is located near the cannon that adorns Union Square.

This story was updated at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday.

