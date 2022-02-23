Watch Now: Catawba County Schools bus involved in crash with sedan; no injuries reported

A school bus carrying students from Snow Creek Elementary was involved in a crash with a gray sedan Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported.
The wreck happened on Springs Road at Houston Mill Road. Springs Road was closed briefly around 4 p.m.
The N.C. State Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.
The five students, bus driver and bus monitor on the bus were not injured, according to Catawba County Schools.
