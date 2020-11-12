Watch now: Catawba County roads flood after heavy rain

This article was updated at 11:32 a.m.

Multiple roads and bridges are being closed throughout the county due to flooding and high water levels.

"We won’t have an official list until we are able to identify if infrastructure damage has occurred, which may not be possible before the water recedes," said Amy McCauley, Catawba County Communications Director. "We urge residents to please respect the barriers in place and avoid closed or flooded roads."

McCauley added that four creeks have risen beyond their banks, and include Falling Creek, Snow Creek, Clarks Creek and Lyle Creek. Residents in these areas should stay alerted to the possibility of flooded roads and bridges.

"Catawba River and Lookout Shoals area are (also) at extreme high water conditions, and Emergency Management has worked with residents in that area to evacuate as needed," McCauley said.

Catawba County declared a state of emergency early Thursday morning due to excessive rain causing flooding, power outages, road closures and hazardous conditions, according to a press release.