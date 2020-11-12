Watch now: Catawba County roads flood after heavy rain

This article was updated at 11:32 a.m.
Multiple roads and bridges are being closed throughout the county due to flooding and high water levels.
"We won’t have an official list until we are able to identify if infrastructure damage has occurred, which may not be possible before the water recedes," said Amy McCauley, Catawba County Communications Director. "We urge residents to please respect the barriers in place and avoid closed or flooded roads."
McCauley added that four creeks have risen beyond their banks, and include Falling Creek, Snow Creek, Clarks Creek and Lyle Creek. Residents in these areas should stay alerted to the possibility of flooded roads and bridges.
"Catawba River and Lookout Shoals area are (also) at extreme high water conditions, and Emergency Management has worked with residents in that area to evacuate as needed," McCauley said.
Catawba County declared a state of emergency early Thursday morning due to excessive rain causing flooding, power outages, road closures and hazardous conditions, according to a press release.
The declaration enables Catawba County Emergency Services to implement coordinated response and recovery efforts in all affected, unincorporated areas of the county, according to the release.
Closures
District court in Burke Caldwell, and Catawba counties is closed today due to inclement weather and hazardous road conditions in the Catawba Valley.
Also, Catawba County announced on Facebook that Riverbend Park is closed today due to hazardous conditions. Bakers Mountain Park was closed this morning and will reopen at noon. St. Stephens Park remains open.
Power outages
As of 9 a.m. on Thursday, Duke Energy reported 13 active power outages across Catawba County and 74 customers are without power. The estimated time of restoration is Thursday at 5 p.m., according to the Duke Energy website.
Schools
All three school systems in Catawba County will not open school buildings to students today due to heavy rain and flooding in the area over the past 36 hours.
Catawba County Schools announced in a Facebook post that students will use Thursday as a remote learning day, and teachers should have assignments posted online by 9:30 a.m.
Hickory Public Schools also announced that their schools will operate remotely on Thursday, according to the school system website.
Newton-Conover City Schools announced on Facebook that Thursday will be an optional workday for staff.
This article will be updated with more information.
