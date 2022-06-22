 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: Car pulled from Lake Hickory; Alexander County Sheriff's Office investigating

  Updated
062322-hdr-news-submerged-p1

A diver in the waters of Lake Hickory talks to law officers about a submerged car found near the Dusty Ridge Access Area.

 Robert C. Reed, Hickory Daily Record

A car has been found in Lake Hickory and Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman says it is likely a stolen vehicle.

Bowman and deputies from the sheriff's office were at the Dusty Ridge Access Area on Wednesday morning working to pull the submerged vehicle from the water.

The sheriff's office was able to remove the car from the water around 1 p.m. Bowman said no body was found in the car.

Bowman said the license plate on the Mitsubishi car may be linked to a vehicle reported stolen in Hickory in 2019.

Bowman said the vehicle was discovered during an unrelated investigation.

The vehicle was approximately 30 feet below the lake surface.

The Sherrills Ford-Terrell Fire Department assisted the sheriff's office.

