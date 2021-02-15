 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Car crashes on Interstate 40; 1 person receives medical attention
A vehicle left the highway and crashed into a tree off Interstate 40 Monday afternoon in Catawba County.

A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 near Conover sent one person to the hospital on Monday afternoon.

The wreck occurred after 2 p.m. in the westbound late of the interstate near mile marker 129.

One person was taken to an area hospital by Catawba County EMS.

State troopers and Conover firefighters were also on the scene.

Traffic was slowed significantly on the interstate Monday afternoon.

