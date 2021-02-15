Watch Now: Car crashes on Interstate 40; 1 person receives medical attention

A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 near Conover sent one person to the hospital on Monday afternoon.
The wreck occurred after 2 p.m. in the westbound late of the interstate near mile marker 129.
One person was taken to an area hospital by Catawba County EMS.
State troopers and Conover firefighters were also on the scene.
Traffic was slowed significantly on the interstate Monday afternoon.
Robert Reed
