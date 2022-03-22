Watch Now: Bouncing house becomes airborne, nearly strikes 5-year-old boy

A Hickory family had a close call over the weekend when a 5-year-old narrowly escaped being struck by a bouncing inflatable house that was thrown by the wind.

Hickory resident Jennifer Beane said the incident occurred on Saturday while the family was celebrating a birthday.

Beane posted a video to Facebook showing her son Michael watching as the wind picks up the bouncing house. He quickly ran out of the inflatable's path as the bouncing house came barreling toward him.

The video then shows the bouncing house being blown into the exterior of the family home before it settled back in the yard.

Beane said she did not realize Michael was that close to the bouncing house until they reviewed footage.

“It did some damage to our house but we can repair that,” Beane said. “We are just thankful our kids are safe.”

She said she hopes the experience will make other families aware of the potential dangers that come with bouncing houses.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

