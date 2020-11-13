 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Blue Angel arrives in Hickory with a roar
A now-retired Blue Angel plane arrived in Hickory Friday afternoon, speeding over a crowd of onlookers before making its landing. 

The plane, a member of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, a demonstration squadron, flew from Pensacola, Florida to the Hickory Regional Airport Friday.

The plane, Blue Angel #5, will will retire in the Hickory Aviation Museum.

Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record. 

 

