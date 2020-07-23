Watch now: Army veteran April Thompkins receives roof repair as a thank you for her service

Army veteran April Thompkins, 54, looked up at the ceiling as workers with K&L Dunrite Roofing and Restoration began repairing her roof Wednesday. The thumping of footsteps and tools echoed through her home.
“It doesn’t bother me,” she said. “I’m just so grateful.”
“I’m so happy,” she said as she wiped tears from her eyes. “Everything is just working out and I’m just so grateful, because it didn’t have to be me. It could have been someone else.”
Thompkins moved to her home in Hickory in 2016. It sits just inside the city limits. She can see Lake Hickory from the house. “Unfortunately, it had a lot of problems. I just could not afford to get everything fixed.”
Thompkins said one of her grandkids suffers from asthma and a lot of moisture was coming from the roof and causing problems for her. “Mold was building up so bad that she was constantly in the hospital,” she said.
The VA recommended she reach out to Purple Heart Homes to see if they could help her fix her roof. “They agreed to help me,” Thompkins said.
Thompkins served nine years in the U.S. Army and worked in patient administration. She joined the military soon after graduating from college.
“When I joined, they were in the midst of Operation Desert Shield,” she said. She was deployed to Saudi Arabia for six months in 1990.
“When you’re there (in the military) it’s just like a job,” she said. “When I joined I wasn’t even thinking about, ‘Oh my gosh! I’m going to be a soldier!’ I was thinking about. ‘I’m going to get money for school.’
“When you join though, of course you’re in this position where you’re defending your country, and this is an honor,” she said.
Thompkins looked back on her time serving and thought about the places she’s traveled. “I spent three years in Italy. I was in Germany. I was all over Switzerland,” she said. “Now that I look back, I would have never had those opportunities to do those things.”
K&L Dunrite Roofing and Restoration partnered with Owens Corning Platinum Roofing to complete the project as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, according to a press release from Owens Corning.
Since the program began in 2016, more than 200 military veterans have received new roofs.
Justin Hazlett, production manager with K&L Dunrite, said the project would hopefully be completed in a day.
“We don’t know everything that we will need to do until we get in there and start working,” he said Wednesday morning.
Hazlett said a full repair on a home roof can cost anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000 without insurance.
Caroline Spuria, owner of K&L Dunrite, said she wants to be involved in these projects because she believes in giving back to the community.
Thompkins said she hopes to stay at her current home as long as she can with her daughter and grandchildren, and she hopes the repairs allow her to do so.
“I’m so happy. Everything is just working out and I’m just so grateful ..."
Army veteran April Thompkins
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.