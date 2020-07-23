Watch now: Army veteran April Thompkins receives roof repair as a thank you for her service

Army veteran April Thompkins, 54, looked up at the ceiling as workers with K&L Dunrite Roofing and Restoration began repairing her roof Wednesday. The thumping of footsteps and tools echoed through her home.

“It doesn’t bother me,” she said. “I’m just so grateful.”

“I’m so happy,” she said as she wiped tears from her eyes. “Everything is just working out and I’m just so grateful, because it didn’t have to be me. It could have been someone else.”

Thompkins moved to her home in Hickory in 2016. It sits just inside the city limits. She can see Lake Hickory from the house. “Unfortunately, it had a lot of problems. I just could not afford to get everything fixed.”

Thompkins said one of her grandkids suffers from asthma and a lot of moisture was coming from the roof and causing problems for her. “Mold was building up so bad that she was constantly in the hospital,” she said.

The VA recommended she reach out to Purple Heart Homes to see if they could help her fix her roof. “They agreed to help me,” Thompkins said.

Thompkins served nine years in the U.S. Army and worked in patient administration. She joined the military soon after graduating from college.